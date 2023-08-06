LENEXA, Kan. — A pursuit over stolen car lead to an officer involved shooting at QuikTrip Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Lenexa police officers responded to a report of a stolen car in the area of west 95th St. and I-35 Highway.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers found the stolen car nearby. When the suspect was found, they hit the police car with the stolen car and drove away.

The suspects vehicle came to a stop near Lamar and I-35 highway in Mission, Kansas, and ran into a nearby QuikTrip, according to LPD.

A team of officers from multiple agencies arrested the suspects inside the QuikTrip. Shots were fired as officers attempted to talk to the suspects.

One suspect was shot and died; one officer was shot and taken to a hospital; and another suspect was taken into custody, according to LPD.

The Lenexa Police Department, Fairway Police Department, Mission Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.