1 dead after shooting at south Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment building near I-49, or 71 Highway, and 150 Highway early this morning.

Police responded to a shooting at Cloverleaf Apartments at 6:46 a.m. on July 24. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive female victim, likely 20-30 years old, according to Detective Kevin Boehm.

Officers reported the victim had life-threatening injuries. They transported her to the hospital where she later died.

The victim has not been identified, and police have not announced a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest could result in up to $25,000 cash reward.

This is far from the first homicide at Cloverleaf Apartments. Earlier this year in March, police responded to a welfare check and found a body inside an apartment here, which they investigated as a homicide. Last year in August, police responded to a report of gunshots at the apartments and found a man dead in a car nearby.

