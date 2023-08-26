KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near 5500 Leavenworth Road.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, KCKPD received reports of a shooting outside of a business. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot multiple times.

The suspect left the scene in a car. The victim was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD. If you have information on this homicide, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.