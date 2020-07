KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead after a shooting at E. 60th Street and Forest Avenue early in the morning on July 17.

Police were called to the shooting scene, a residential area one block east of Troost, just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.

The shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The scene has been cleared. Police hope to have more information shortly.

This is Kansas City’s 102nd homicide this year.