1 dead in Amtrak train shooting Friday night

LEE SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee Summit Police Department says one person is dead in a fatal shooting Friday night on board an Amtrak train.

Emergency crews were called to the station around 9:15 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of West Pacific in Independence, Missouri.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers learned the victim was shot while on the train and stopped at the 3rd and Main Lee’s Summit station. The train then traveled north to Independence.

The victim was treated when the train stopped in Independence, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect was a passenger aboard the train and fled in Lee’s Summit.

Detectives continue to investigate and are working to interview passengers on the train.