1 dead in crash at I-435 and 40 Highway in Kansas City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person has died in a two-vehicle crash at the interchange between I-435 and 40 Highway.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 2:28 a.m. on July 7. When they arrived, they confirmed one person was dead at the scene.

Responders shut down the ramp from southbound I-435 to 40 Highway. SCOUT Kansas City reports an estimated reopening at 7 a.m.

Emergency crews were still on scene at 6 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

FOX4 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News