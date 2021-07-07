1 dead in crash at I-435 and 40 Highway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person has died in a two-vehicle crash at the interchange between I-435 and 40 Highway.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 2:28 a.m. on July 7. When they arrived, they confirmed one person was dead at the scene.

Responders shut down the ramp from southbound I-435 to 40 Highway. SCOUT Kansas City reports an estimated reopening at 7 a.m.

Emergency crews were still on scene at 6 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

