KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a yellow special custom motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435. The motorcycle lost control and was ejected off of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.

In addition, the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the collision.

Two lanes of eastbound I-70 as well as the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 were closed to all traffic for approximately three hours.

The investigation is still ongoing.

