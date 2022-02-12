KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man died in a Friday night vehicle collision near 39th Street and Michigan Avenue.

A BMW sedan was traveling southbound struck an eastbound Kia sedan just before 11 p.m.

The driver was an occupant of the Kia, identified as a 32-year-old man who died on the scene.

The male and the female passenger of the BMW were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.