KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man died in a Friday night vehicle collision near 39th Street and Michigan Avenue.
A BMW sedan was traveling southbound struck an eastbound Kia sedan just before 11 p.m.
The driver was an occupant of the Kia, identified as a 32-year-old man who died on the scene.
The male and the female passenger of the BMW were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.