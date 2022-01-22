1 dead in KCK house fire Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department says a person has died in a fire late Friday night.
The department responded to a residential fire at 2622 North 20th St.
One person was confirmed dead by the fire department. No other reports of injuries have been released at this time.
FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
