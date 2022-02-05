KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Police were called into an area of 40th and South Benton Avenue on a shooting call around 5:15 a.m. While officers were arriving, additional calls reported that a shooting victim was lying on the street.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who appeared to be shot unresponsive. However, he died on the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and no one is in custody.

Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses

Anyone that heard or has any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

