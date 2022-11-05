KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.

Investigators said a silver Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a white Volvo observed the driver of the Dodge traveling the wrong direction and struck the semi-truck head causing the Dodge to burst into flames.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Westbound I-470 was completely shut down to all traffic for approximately four hours.

The investigation is still ongoing.

