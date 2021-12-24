1 dead in single-vehicle crash Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on 169 highway Friday morning.

According to reports, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a silver Dodge Caliber was traveling north on US 169 Highway when the driver took the exit for Shoal Creek Parkway but lost control, struck the guardrail, and went off the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled down the embankment, overturning multiple times.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD said the impairment is under investigation