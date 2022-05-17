KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and several people are in custody following a shooting Tuesday night outside Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. at a BP gas station near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 one person is dead and several people are in custody.

Central High School held its graduation ceremony late Tuesday afternoon on the campus of University of Missouri-Kansas City. It’s not clear at this time if anyone with the school was involved.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated both online and on FOX4 News at 9 and 10.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)4748477.