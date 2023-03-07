HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl is dead and multiple others have injuries following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on 7 Highway in Cass County.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on 7 Highway near Freedom Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX4 the older model Ford Explorer involved had a total of six people inside, with three adults and three children. MSHP said the vehicle somehow left the road and rolled over.

One child was a 3-year-old girl that was not restrained. She was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries, according to MSHP.

MSHP said the two other children were 10-year-old boys. One was retrained and the other wasn’t. The two boys and three adults are reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports 7 Highway is closed at T Highway near Garden City, Missouri at this time and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. It is expected to be closed until around 8 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the highway patrol are on the scene investigating.

