KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Department, one person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an overnight Sunday morning shooting.

Officers responded to a residence around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street on a shooting and located two victims in the front yard.

Both the male and female victims were unresponsive. EMS declared the male victim deceased at the scene. The female victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

