1 fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, person of interest in custody, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was fatally shot late Thursday night in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood, police stated in a news release.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were called to investigate the shooting just after 10 p.m. at 62nd Street and Nebraska Avenue.

At the scene, police located a male victim, who had a life-threatening gunshot wound, police stated. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s name or age.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.