One in critical condition after car crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a single-car crash Saturday morning in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to a crash on northwest Skyview and north Ambassador around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to KCPD, a BMW was driving south on Ambassador at a high speed. North of Skyview, the BMW drove off the roadway into a tree-line.

The BMW hit a tree, caught on fire and a passenger was ejected. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

KCPD is currently investigating possible impairment.