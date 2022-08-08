KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue at City Park.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

The incident remains under investigation. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

