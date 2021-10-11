1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a head-on crash killed on person and sent another to the hospital Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kaw Drive just east of N. 57th. Street.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.

One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other driver, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 TIPS (8477).

