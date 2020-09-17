1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting on crowded Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting as a large number of people were gathered on Southwest Boulevard late Wednesday night, according to police.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said in a statement that officers were called just before 11 p.m. to 26th Street and Southwest Boulevard in reference to gunfire heard in the area.

Becchina said officers found numerous vehicles leaving the area and were directed to two women on the sidewalk who had been shot in the 2600 block.

The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital.

One victim had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a large number of vehicles and people were gathered in the street throughout the 2600 block of Southwest Boulevard when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle.

Becchina said the two women were struck by gunfire coming from the vehicle. A description of the vehicle was not available early Thursday.

Crime scene investigators and detectives began processing the scene, working into the early-morning hours. Part of Southwest Boulevard was closed for a few hours as the investigation continued.

Becchina said police know that there were “dozens if not hundreds of people” in the area when the shooting occurred.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared in a Twitter post a screenshot of a text he received from a resident Wednesday night, believed to be sent moments before the shooting. In the text Lucas shared early Thursday, the resident complained about the street being “shut down” and described hearing the sound of fireworks and screeching tires. Lucas said he was working to receive more details but said authorities “were made aware” just before the shooting, adding it appeared the large gathering shut down the area before shots were fired.

This is Kansas City’s 142nd homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.