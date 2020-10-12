1 killed, 1 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at US 24 Hwy and Sterling Ave.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash that has left one person dead and another seriously injured Monday.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. at U.S. 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

Police say the crash happened when the driver of a 2013 Honda Odyssey, traveling west on U.S. 24, ran a red light and struck a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the Honda was travelling well over the posted speed limit when they ran the red light and hit the Mercury.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to North Kansas City Hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 75-year-old Thomas Cooke, of Independence.

A passenger in the Mercury was taken to TMC Hospital Hill and remains in serious condition.

After the crash, the driver and three occupants of the Honda ran from the scene on foot and remain unidentified.

Police say the crash remains under investigation; however, excessive speed and a red light violation appear to be a major factor in the outcome of the crash.

Police ask any witnesses to contact them at 816-325-7261.