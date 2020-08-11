1 killed, 2 injured after stolen jeep driver blows through stop sign in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead, and two people, including a baby, are injured after the driver of a stolen jeep caused a multi-vehicle crash by blowing through a stop sign on August 10.

Officers responded at 7:22 p.m. to 23rd and Lister Avenue, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department. Investigation revealed that a green jeep, stolen from Overland Park, caused the accident when it ran a stop sign.

The jeep was traveling southbound on Lister, driving into the intersection of 23rd Street and striking an eastbound Chevrolet Impala. The Impala then struck a GMC Acadia, and the Jeep struck two parked cars on Lister.

The passenger of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was last listed in critical condition. A third passenger, a baby, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the stolen Jeep fled the scene after the crash. A passenger in the Jeep was taken into custody for questioning.

Occupants of the GMC Acadia suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not released any identities. An investigation is ongoing.

