1 killed, 2 injured in I-70 crash near Lawrence early Sunday morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has died and two others are injured after a two-vehicle early Sunday morning near Lawrence.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 70, about two miles east of the Lecompton exit, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

KTA says the driver of one vehicle struck a deer, lost control and struck the inside barrier wall. The driver of another vehicle heading eastbound, failed to see the other driver and struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

One person was killed in the incident and the Kansas Highway Patrol tells FOX4 two others were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No names have been released at this time, pending notification to family.

The crash shutdown multiple lanes of traffic while crews worked the scene. The scene was reported to be cleared just before 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.