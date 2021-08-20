Young girl killed, 3 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Friday night in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Friday night in Excelsior Springs.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near Orrick Road and Seybold Road.

A young girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Officials tell FOX4 three other people were taken by air ambulance to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

