1 killed, 5 injured in 3-vehicle crash late Friday on U.S. 24, Independence police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person was killed late Friday night after their SUV crossed the center line on U.S. 24 highway in Independence and struck two vehicles, according to police. Multiple injuries were reported.

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 near Forest Avenue. According to a news release from the Independence Police Department, a white Ford Explorer was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a maroon Subaru head on. The Explorer then continued west in the eastbound lanes and hit a Chrysler minivan before overturning.

The driver of the Explorer died at the scene, police said. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released, pending family notification. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the Subaru were reported to have minor injuries, and the driver of the Chrysler minivan was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation early Saturday morning.