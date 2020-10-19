1 killed in McDonald’s parking lot is Kansas City’s 152nd homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot that left one person dead today, October 19.

Police said the shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. at 11001 Hickman Mills Drive.

The Kansas City Police Department dispatch confirmed to FOX4 that it was a homicide, with one victim reported at this time.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will provide further information as we find out more.

This is Kansas City’s 152nd homicide in 2020, surpassing the 151 homicides in 2019.

