1 killed in hit-and-run crash involving shooting suspect near 18th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a man died in a hit-and-run crash involving a shooting suspect out of Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident happened around 3:40 Saturday morning.

Kansas City, KS police had been in pursuit of a grey Subaru Outback that crossed from their city into Kansas City, MO.

The Outback was pursued regarding multiple shootings in KCK.

KCK officers ended the chase near 18th and Campbell before the crash occurred. The suspect’s vehicle ran a red light at 18th and Prospect, colliding with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota was a 47-year-old man who died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru fled the scene on foot. However, the two passengers were detained at the scene. One of the passengers was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other passenger was questioned by both the KCKS PD and KCPD detectives.

Based on information from KCKS PD, a suspect has been identified but is not in custody.