1 killed in Saturday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night that left one person dead.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East 78th Street and Hickman Mills Drive on the sound of shots. The call was later upgraded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had come to rest in a residence’s front yard with an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds unresponsive.

EMS responded and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot while inside the vehicle, and it rolled to a stop in the front yard of the residence there.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene to get more information about what led to the shooting.

If anyone in this area heard or saw anything here or has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.