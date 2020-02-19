1 killed in single vehicle crash near 175th Street and 169 Highway in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office was responded to a crash at 1:17 p.m. at 175th Street and U.S. 169 Highway.

Investigators say it appears that a vehicle driving east on 175th Street when it left the road and hit a tree before stopping in a field down a hill.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. There was nobody else in the car.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.

The crash is still under investigation.