1 killed on Hillcrest Road in south Kansas City, 4th shooting in 1 night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead after a shooting in southern KC, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road, just southwest of the I-49 and Red Bridge Road interchange, just after 10 p.m. on May 5. When officers arrived, they found a male unresponsive in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical responders arrived, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit directly or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in this case.

This is the fourth shooting under investigation from last night alone.

Just after 8 p.m. on May 5, police were called to 13th and Benton to investigate two separate shootings in the area. One person had critical injuries, and another had non-life threatening injuries.

Then around 9:30 p.m., police were sent to a business parking lot in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway. Responders found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

