KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is left with critical injuries after striking several trees and a concrete power box in Kansas City Friday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the driver of the motorcycle was driving at a high speed on Coal Mine Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway hitting multiple trees and a power box.

The driver was ejected off the motorcycle.

The driver was wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.