The Raytown Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 67th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd. that happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Raytown Saturday night.

RPD responded to 67th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd. around 9:50 p.m. Saturday for reports of a two-car crash.

When police arrived they found one adult man dead with a gunshot wound, According to RPD.

At this time no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.