1 man dead after shooting near 37th and Benton in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting at a residence near 37th Street and Benton Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a shooting that happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. Responders found an adult male in his 20s who had a gunshot wound.

Medical responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers remained at the residence for more than two hours processing evidence and talking people in the area. There is no suspect or motive information at this time.

When asked if agents from Operation LeGend were assisting the investigation, Public Information Officer Sgt. Jake Becchina said federal agents were a part of all of their murder investigations.

If anyone saw or heard anything this morning or has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is the second homicide investigation in less than 12 hours. Police were called to a double shooting last night, where two people were killed.

