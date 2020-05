OLATHE, Kan. — One person has suffered critical injuries after a train and car collided in Olathe Wednesday night.

According to Johnson County Med Act, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near N. Kansas Avenue and W. Mulberry Street.

1 person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Med Act.

BNSF Railway has been contacted and is investigating the incident.

