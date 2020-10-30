1 person dead after crash with school bus in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a vehicle they were in crashed into a school bus in Leavenworth County.

According to Tonganoxie School District Superintendent Loren Feldkamp, a USD 464 bus driver was involved in a crash with another vehicle one mile north of Jarbalo near Mcintyre Road Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was one student on board the bus at the time, who was released to the custody of his parents.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

This story is developing.