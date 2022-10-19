LENEXA, Kan. — One man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa.

According to Johnson County Med Act, the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. near W. 87th Street and Hauser Court.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the victim, but he died at the scene.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, preliminary information suggests the man may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.