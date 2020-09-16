Teen dead, KC police investigate after man brings shooting victim to gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A school-age teenager is dead after an early morning shooting on September 16.

At 3:55 a.m., a man drove up to the QuikTrip at E. Truman Road and Winchester Avenue with the juvenile who had been shot. He reported the shooting to an off-duty police officer who was there at the time.

The victim was soon transported to a nearby hospital, where the victim soon died.

An initial report stated that the shooting possibly happened near E. Truman Road and Freemont Avenue. Police are focusing their efforts in that neighborhood.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have heard or seen anything to contact homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is Kansas City’s 141st homicide in 2020. There were 111 by this time last year and 93 the year before.

Police are on scene investigating. FOX4 has a reporter at the scene, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

LATEST STORIES: