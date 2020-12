KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Tuesday night has left one person with critical injuries.

Kansas City police responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. near 29th and Prospect.

Police say they found the victim outside of a business. He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.