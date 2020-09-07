1 person injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Sugar Creek, police say

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — One person was injured and another person was taken into custody after a shooting was reported late Sunday night in Sugar Creek, police said.

According to a news release from the Sugar Creek Police Department, officers were called to the 11500 block of Lexington Avenue about 10:17 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a person who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a suspect was in custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

The investigation was ongoing early Monday morning.