1 person dies after becoming trapped in conveyor belt at Kansas City UPS facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency officials are investigating after a man died Monday night after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt at a local UPS facility.

Kansas City, Missouri, police tell FOX4 they responded to the call just before 6 p.m. at the UPS facility located at 1010 North Century Ave.

The victim, who UPS said was a contractor, is reported to be an adult male. His name has not been released at this time.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been called in to investigate the incident.

UPS released the following statement:

"We are saddened for the loss of a vendor's employee, who was maintaining equipment at one of our facilities. We are working with the responding authorities, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual's family, friends and coworkers."

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as additional information becomes available.