1 person killed after head-on crash in southeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver has died after a head-on car crash on March 10 initially left three people in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Responders were called to Nolan Road, north of MO-350, just before midnight last night.

The driver and only person inside of a Chevrolet Cruz, a compact car, was taken to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition, police stated.

The driver and a passenger of a Kia Optima, a mid-sized car, were also taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver has since died.

None of the victims’ names have been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash and have not released a cause.

