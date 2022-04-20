BUCYRUS, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home late Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Just before 4:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of an injury crash in the area of 223rd Street and 3rd Street in Bucyrus, Kansas. The caller said a vehicle had struck a house and there was someone trapped inside the vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they located a grey 2018 Dodge Charger onits passenger side in the backyard of a residence.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on 223rd Street, went over some railroad tracks, lost control, went into a ditch causing it to go airborne.

The vehicle then crossed 3rd Street in the air, struck a tree, struck the house and landed on its side, trapping the driver.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.

There were two people in the house at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office said they were unharmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

