1 person killed in police shooting at Lenexa extended stay hotel

LENEXA, Kan. — One person has been shot to death this morning at a hotel in Johnson County, and police say an officer was involved.

Lenexa officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive on a reported disturbance. The caller said a man and a woman were arguing loudly in one of the rooms.

Officers arrived and went into the room to question the parties involved and exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

Johnson County MED-ACT and Lenexa police confirmed that the suspect was killed.

Two officers shot the suspect but no officers were hurt during the incident.

Overland Park police told FOX4 that more information will come from the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

Roads around Lenexa Drive and Switzer have been blocked off, just to the east of I-35.

