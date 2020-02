DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Douglas County.

The crash was reported just after 4:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 56 near K-33, just west of Edgerton.

KHP says one person was killed in the crash and that Highway 56 was closed in both directions from K-33 to the Johnson County line.

Investigators have not released any additional details in the crash. This story is developing.