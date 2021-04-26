1 person killed in quadruple shooting near 18th and Vine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and three more are injured after a quadruple shooting in the city’s historic jazz district last night, April 26.

Police were called to 18th and Vine shortly after 10 p.m. on reports of gunshots, according to the Kansas City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found four victims at 19th and Vine.

Officers tried to save one of the victims with a gunshot wound, according to KCPD. However, he was pronounced dead later at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Three other victims also had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. However, their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe a fight or argument started inside one of the businesses and erupted into gunfire outside shortly after.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Mayor Lucas responded with frustration over the shooting. The violence comes shortly after a KCUR reporter was struck with a bullet in her apartment.

“Disappointed and angered to hear of more Kansas Citians struck by gunfire tonight,” Lucas tweeted.

Disappointed and angered to hear of more Kansas Citians struck by gunfire tonight. This evening it's in my neighborhood, but too many have been impacted just this weekend, this year, and in recent years. Praying for the victims, continuing to work to see an end to this epidemic. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 26, 2021

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

