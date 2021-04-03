1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Merriam early Saturday, highway patrol says

MERRIAM, Kan. — One person was killed early Saturday after a vehicle was reported to be traveling the wrong way on Interstate 35 and struck another vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 at 67th Street.

According to Trooper Tiffany Bush, a highway patrol spokeswoman, a person was reportedly driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate from 18th Street. Near 67th Street in Merriam, it collided with another vehicle, which was traveling north.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was killed, Bush said. The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

The highway patrol told FOX4 later Saturday morning that its investigation was still ongoing.