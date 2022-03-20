KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. this evening, police received a call about gunshots heard near Holiday Drive and Blue Ridge Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent shooting, unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment building.

EMS tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they are hopeful that someone in or around the apartment complex has information that would be helpful to the investigation.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

