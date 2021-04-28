1 person killed on Crescent near Independence Ave, police waiting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man has been found dead, and police are waiting outside of a home to see if anyone is inside.

Police were called at 1:53 a.m. to the 500 block of S. Crescent Avenue, near Independence Avenue, to investigate gunshot noises. When they arrived, they found a victim dead outside the residence. They are investigating it as a homicide.

More than four hours later, police are still waiting. A large emergency presence remains in the neighborhood and on Independence Avenue, where many are staging.

Public Information Officer John Syme told FOX4 they aren’t calling this a standoff, but there are specialty officers waiting if the scene turns into it.

“We’re waiting on a search warrant right now, so do have a lot of tactical teams outside of a residence,” Syme said.

He said the early morning showers have been a minor nuisance since the victim was found outside.

“We want to make sure all the evidence still remains,” he said.

Syme asked anyone in the area who heard anything or saw anything, or anyone who has surveillance footage, to please let them know. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Independence police.

