1 person killed, teen girl injured after double shooting at Raytown park

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A male victim is dead and a teenage girl is injured after a double shooting at a park early this morning, according to the Raytown Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired at Sarah Colman-Livengood Park at 1:56 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. When they arrived, they found two victims inside a vehicle at 5901 Lane.

A male victim was found dead. His age is unknown at this time.

A teenage girl was also found with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

Police stated that there were no suspects at the scene. They did not provide further information, other than the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).