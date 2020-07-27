1 person rescued, 1 still missing after water rescue at 103rd and State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people became trapped in high water near 103rd and State Line Road.

First responders were called to the area around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to Kansas City police, one person was pulled from the water while another person is still missing.

At this point, it’s unclear how the people got into the water.

The Kansas City Fire Department has boats in the area searching for the person who is believed to still be in the water.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story is developing.